Ugandan defender feted ahead of Harambee Stars match

Ugandan and Tusker defender Shafik Batambuze has been awarded by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya ahead of Uganda Cranes’ friendly match against Kenya’s Harambee Stars .

The defender beat former Posta Rangers ace Cavin Odongo and former Ulinzi Stars striker John Makwata to the award thereby bagging home a 43 inch LG Smart Television and a personalized trophy.

His recognition is orchestrated by the fact that he scored a title-winning goal against AFC Leopards then anchored Tusker to a comfortable victory over Gor Mahia in November, the award being a belated one.

“I normally watch movies on my laptop but now this is a great improvement. I have two set at home in Bugolobi but this one stays in Kenya. I’m happy to be awarded, I did not expect but it’s very motivating. I borrowed time from Cranes camp and I have good news to take back now.”

He was awarded during the SJAK’s Player of the Month sponsorship package unveiling event held on Wednesday.

The gong is no doubt a motivator to Batambuze, who is among the finest 18-man squad named by coach 'Micho' to take on Harambee Stars in Machakos tomorrow.