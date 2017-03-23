Dwarfs defeat to motivate Aduana title dreams, says Mumuni

Aduana Stars midfielder Zakaria Mumuni says the 2-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday eight will help his side to double their efforts, in their bid to lift the Ghana Premier League title.

The Dormaa Ahenkro-based club suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday thanks to goals from Nicholas Gyan and Osman Mohammed, with Tanko Mohammed scoring the consolation.





“We dropped points against Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday and it is not good for us," Mumuni told Sports Crusader.





"But we needed the defeat somehow as a group of players. The defeat will motivate us and make us work harder as we look to cement our place at the summit of the table. We were not dreaming about going unbeaten in the season but rather lifting the title.





“We will respond immediately when the league returns on April 1. We need to return to winning ways in a bid to win the league title,” he added.





Despite the defeat, Aduana still tops the log, tied on 17 points with Asante Kotoko, who also saw their unbeaten run halted by fierce rivals Hearts of Oak, in the Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.





Aduana will host title holders Wa All Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park after the break, before a trip to Accra to play Liberty Professionals three days later.