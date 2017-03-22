Ze Maria confirms Gor Mahia go-slow

Gor Mahia head coach Ze Maria has confirmed that the club’s players and technical bench are on a go-slow.

K’Ogalo were to resume training on Tuesday at Camp Toyoyo but the coach failed to report and all players have also failed to turn out for their Wednesday session.

The coach says he cannot concentrate in training before addressing 'some issues' with the officials citing working environment as one of the key areas which needs attention.

“I have some issues with the office and I want them to be sorted out before I resume training. As a team fighting for the title, we need to train in a conducive environment but unfortunately this has not been the case. We have done our best as a technical bench to protect the players but it has not been easy," he told Goal.

Gor Mahia have so far, won all their league matches and are placed at the top of the table. This go-slow can only hurt their good start and fans are optimistic that things will return to normalcy soonest.