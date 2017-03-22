Ibrahim Mustapha reveals his desire to make an impact and create records at Enyimba.

'I want write my name in gold' at Enyimba - Mustapha

The former El Kanemi Warriors marksman has scored four goals for the seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions. But says he is determined to score many goals so as to live in the hearts of the fans for a long time to come.

“We thank almighty Allah for where we have received. When I was about to decide on where next I will play, people told me that I shouldn't go to Enyimba because I may not get playing time. They told me that the pressure at Enyimba is intense, but I love challenges and then moved there,” Mustapha told Goal.

“When I got there I found out that Enyimba is like every other club but the feeling of being a champion is obvious once you are there.

"There's a feeling that runs over you that you are a champion and must work to achieve more. I may be young but I want to write my name in gold with great achievement and that is to score goals and set new records.

"I have scored four goals, but I am confident that I will score many goals. I don't know who is watching at the moment but it's in my place to work hard and consistently score goals," he continued.

“I want to be remembered at this clubs because of the records I will set. If you check the league, Federation Cup and even on the continent, Enyimba have done well, far better than any other Nigerian club. So I am planning to score many goals that will make this possible while I am here.

"The feeling in and around the club makes you want to be a champion, the air in here is that of a champion. The league has improved because teams now win away from home and the chase amongst the 20 clubs is very tough. But personally I wish to make history because I want to be remembered for what I have done," he concluded.