Esosa Igbinoba says Rivers United will deny MFM FC passage to the summit of the Niger Professional Football League table.

Rivers United's Igbinoba aims to deny MFM FC league top spot

The Pride of Rivers midfielder tagged the Olukoya Boys, yet to drop a point at the Agege Stadium this season, as a 'big threat'

And a win over Stanley Eguma's men means the Lagos side topple log-leaders, Plateau United while leaving the Port Harcourt side in the drop zone.

“They are a big threat because of the form they are in at the moment," Igbinoba told Goal.

"They are hopeful of getting something from the match against us and may even go top of the log, but that won’t happen on Wednesday as we have stood up from our last fall in Sudan.

“There is always a second chance in life and we have stood up and are ready to get back on track after that loss.

"We are still in contention on the continent but right now we are back to Nigeria and we have to leave where we are on the log and it starts with the match against MFM.

“So I can say categorically that Rivers United are prepared to bounce back even though we know that the match will be very tough because we have a battle against a team that has been on form this season.”