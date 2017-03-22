Low hits out at Man Utd: Schweinsteiger could've helped them!

Germany coach Joachim Low believes Bastian Schweinsteiger could have been more effectively used at Manchester United.

Schweinsteiger ended an underwhelming stay at Old Trafford on Tuesday by confirming a switch to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Having struggled for form and fitness after joining United from Bayern Munich in July 2015, the 32-year-old found himself frozen out of the first-team when Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as manager.

The 2014 World Cup winner battled back to a place on the fringes of Mourinho's squad, making four appearances across all competitions from November onwards before long-time admirers Chicago made their move.

"He told me that he did all he could to get into the Man United team. He could have helped them," Low told a news conference ahead of Germany's friendly with England in Dortmund on Wednesday.

"I've seen some Man United games where they could have done with a central midfielder, a chief organiser who puts things right.

"I think it is okay for Basti to move to America to experience new things and wind down his career in the MLS. It's a good decision for Basti."

Germany will bid farewell to forward Lukas Podolski against England, who will be honoured as he brings down the curtain on his international career – in much the same way that Schweinsteiger was in a 2-0 win over Finland last September.

"I'm not concerned Schweinsteiger stole my show with his transfer," Podolski joked.

"It's every player's personal decision, where he wants to play."