FACES FROM THE PAST

From school pals to Socceroo teammates

“I actually went to school with Aaron Mooy and played with him in the Olyroos, so it’s nice to be back with him," Amini told FFA TV.

“I know a lot of the boys from the Central Coast Mariners days and the Olyroos, so it’s always nice to see old faces.

“It’s a new step in my career and I’m happy to be here.”

A journey which began six-and-a-half years ago on an October night in Gosford could be about to reach its ultimate destination for national team new-boy Amini.

The talented youngster debuted for the Mariners as a 17-year old in the 2010/11 Hyundai A-League season and was earmarked even then as a future Socceroo.

Now with Danish side Aarhus and having been called into a full Australian squad for the first time, his Socceroos dream is close enough to touch.

“It’s been a long journey for me and at the end of the day it was all for the Socceroos [and to] to make my nation proud,” said Amini.

“It’s been a long time but I’m very happy to be here and I’m very excited.”

MIDFIELD SPOTS UP FOR GRABS

There’s stiff competition for positions in the Socceroos' engine-room for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and UAE with the likes of Mooy, Mile Jedinak, Mark Milligan and Massimo Luongo all vying for roles in the starting side.

But Amini hopes there might be a place for him, too.

Who knows, he may even partner his old school mate "Azza" Mooy?

“With Ange, everyone has to be on their toes,” Amini said.

“No-one knows who’s in the squad. It’s always about playing well.

“I’m a ball-playing midfielder who can control the tempo of a game and get into the game. Hopefully I can show what I can do and make my debut.”