Barcelona could welcome a couple of familiar faces back to Camp Nou this summer, with club director Robert Fernandez admitting to tracking Gerard Deulofeu and Hector Bellerin.

Barcelona director refuses to rule out Deulofeu and Bellerin deals

Both men took the first steps in their respective careers as part of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalonia.

Deulofeu future 'depends on Barca'

Deulofeu made the step up to the senior fold, but was sent out on loan to Everton and Sevilla before making a permanent switch to Goodison Park.

He is now taking in a loan stint at AC Milan, with his performances in Italy earning him a recall to the Spain squad.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed, with Barca retaining a buy-back option in the deal which took the 23-year-old winger to Everton.

Fernandez told Cadena Ser on a possible homecoming for Deulofeu: “We have the possibility and that is good, we have the possibility to do it and I am very happy of what is happening.

“He was at Everton and wasn’t playing. He made the transfer to Milan, is playing and has been called up for the national team. We will wait for events. It is good news to have the possibility. I think it’s €12m to recover him.”

While Deulofeu has already graced the first team at Barcelona, Bellerin left for Arsenal in 2011.

He has developed into a proven Premier League and international performer with the Gunners, with his performances sparking speculation of a possible return to his roots.

Bellerin: Barca interest is special

Bellerin is tied to a long-term contract at Emirates Stadium, but Barca continue to monitor his situation.

Fernandez added: “He is a good player and he is playing very well at Arsenal. He is young and very interesting.”