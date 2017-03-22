In association with the office launch of LaLiga in Singapore, Spain's top-flight football league are giving away official merchandise which includes a signed jersey from former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes.

LaLiga Office Launch - Here's your chance to win official LaLiga merchandise

The league is planning to leave its imprint as they look to popularise LaLiga in Asia by bringing stars from Spain to interact with the fans in the continent. So, how do you win the exciting prizes in offer?

By telling us which LaLiga team you would like to see in Singapore and why by taking part in the competition below.

So, what are you watiting for? Give us compelling reasons as to why you want your LaLiga heroes to visit you and that signed Fernando Morientes jersey along with a bag of goodies could be yours.

What's more? You might also be able to watch your team play in your city!