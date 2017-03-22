Kenya’s opponents, Uganda Cranes are in the country ahead of their Thursday friendly match.

Uganda Cranes arrive ahead of Kenya match

The Milutin Sredojevic coached side arrived on Tuesday, a day after DRC, who are another Harambee Stars’ opponenets arrived.

Micho had named his 18-man squad for the match with Gor Mahia defender Godfrey Walusimbi and Tusker’s Shafik Batambuze being in the list.

What does Ahmad's Caf victory mean for Kenya?

Coach Stanley Okumbi’s foreign-based legion also started arriving today with Johanna Omollo, Michael Olunga, David Owino, Aboud Omar, Anthony Akumu and Jesse Were already confirmed in Machakos.

Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma, Ayub Timbe and Erick Johanna, have however requested to acclimatize with their new clubs and as a result, Paul Were has been called-up.

The match against Uganda will be played on Thursday as from 3:00pm.