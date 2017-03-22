Liverpool’s intentions to reinforce their squad in the summer do not include the pursuit of Roma defender Kostas Manolas, who is the subject of interest from several top European clubs.

Liverpool not in transfer battle with Inter and PSG for Roma's Manolas

Reports in recent days have suggested Jurgen Klopp is one of the managers looking to add the 25-year-old to his line-up for next season, but Goal understands the Greece international is not under consideration.

The Reds do have designs on strengthening their rearguard, but are not involved in the battle to land Manolas, who is expected to cost in the region of £35 million, with Inter currently frontrunners to secure his talents.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona have all been linked to the impressive centre-back, while Chelsea and Manchester United made enquiries in 2016.

Arsenal, meanwhile, used Manolas as a pawn in their negotiations to sign Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia.

Roma have attempted to extend the Greek's stay at the Stadio Olimpico, with his current deal expiring in 2019, but an exit is looking increasingly inevitable in the off-season.