Although Plateau United coach, Kennedy Boboye admits he acted wrongly at Shooting Stars, he believes that similar situations also overwhelm the likes of Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger.

Boboye was punished for failing to comport himself in a professional manner in his side's 1-1 draw with the Oluyole Warriors in Ibadan. And he was charged for breaching the Code of Conduct for Managers & Coaches for the NPFL Framework and Rules.

The League Management Company handed Boboye a three-match touchline ban. He already served one in his side's loss at MFM FC but the remaining two games are suspended temporarily and could be brought up if he fails to exhibit good conduct for the rest of the season.

And the former Sunshine Stars gaffer says even the best managers in the world could have flared the way he did.

"When you find yourself in such situation you will know if you would hold your peace or not. Even the Mourinho's and the Wenger's also experience it, but I don't want to talk about it anymore," Boboye told Goal.

"Definitely I should learn from that, that's the reason why I gave the League Management Company kudos for knocking me back to reality and that they brought me back to my senses not to make such mistakes anymore."

The Jos-based team lost 2-1 to MFM at the Agege stadium on Sunday and the former Abia Warriors handler stated 'mistakes' as their undoing.

"We had a good match in Lagos but a few mistakes cost us at least a point. It was a good game, the officiating was good but even though we played well, that mistake made us lose a point," he said.