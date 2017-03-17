Jose Mourinho still had one substitution up his sleeve late in Manchester United's Europa League win over Rostov but he found a crafty solution to preserving his players' energy.

Inventive Mourinho feeds players late in Man Utd win

The Red Devils were up 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate over the Russian side when Mourinho was pictured carrying an unpeeled banana on the touchline, where he had two more to hand out.

Suddenly Ashley Young was holding the fruit and delivering it to Marcos Rojo, who quickly shoved the banana into his mouth while continuing to watch the play.

"I don't know if you have been tired at any time in your life," Mourinho told broadcasters after the 1-0 win second-leg win.

"I was tired many times and I know what are the limits of the body and when the body needs anything... anything! The player asked for a banana and it is not to laugh at all, it is to respect the players and their limits. They gave absolutely everything."

Bananas are seen as one option to combat cramp, with the potassium content believed to assist the muscle phenomenon.

Pickle juice remains a bizarre choice in other sports, including for the Australian cricket team and in the NRL.

Fans were quick to link Rojo's banana-eating habits to the controversy that saw English goalkeeper Wayne Shaw leave non-league club Sutton United.

Did anyone offer novelty bets on Marcos Rojo eating a banana during a game? — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) March 16, 2017

Was any bookmaker offering odds on Marcos Rojo eating a banana during the game? #mufc — Rob Tonkinson (@robtonkinson94) March 16, 2017

Sutton reached the FA Cup fifth round and hosted Premier League giants Arsenal, with a betting company offering odds that the heavy-set Shaw would eat a pie during the game.

With the result beyond doubt and the knowledge that some of his mates had put money on him, the unused substitute tucked in, and days later he was forced to quit the club.

At least Rojo's mid-game chew was innocent - and it led to some jokes - while it must have helped as United hung on to win the tie and progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Yet another solid performance by Ashley Young for #MUFC. Followed his manager's instructions down to a T. Didn't drop the banana. 6/10. — Tom Coast (@thcoast) March 16, 2017