LIVERPOOL TO MISS OUT ON DE VRIJ

Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

Liverpool are set to miss out on Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, according to the Mirror .

The Reds reportedly have monitored the Dutch centre-back as an alternative to Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, but they're poised to miss out as Inter Milan prepare a £25 million bid that would keep De Vrij in Serie A.

BARCA TO IMPOVE COUTINHO BID

Barcelona's main objective this winter will once again be the signing of Philippe Coutinho, with the Spanish side ready to come back in with an improved bid according to Mundo Deportivo .

While Liverpool turned down their star man's transfer request this summer, it is thought they will be more open to his move during the January transfer window and Barcelona believe there is a price set around €145 million

LIVERPOOL BID FOR VRSALJKO

Liverpool are trying to pry away Croatia international Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid, according to beIN Sport contributor Tancredi Palmeri .

Palmeri says the Reds have come in with a €28 million bid for the full-back, who Atletico boss Diego Simeone has hinted he could sell for the right price.

LIVERPOOL LINE UP ATLETICO DEFENDER

Liverpool have joined Napoli in showing an interest in Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko, according to Corriere dello Sport .

Napoli have been hoping to sign the Croatia international in a €25 million deal in January, but could face late competition from Liverpool.

DORTMUND WON'T SELL AUBAMEYANG

Borussia Dortmund will not sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window, according to Sport Bild .

Aubameyang had been keen to leave Dortmund in the summer, but no offers met his €70 million valuation and he has been linked with a departure in the New Year.

The likes of Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all said to be interested in Aubameyang, but Dortmund want to keep the Gabon forward to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

CHELSEA ENTER LEMAR CHASE

Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, reports L'Equipe .

The Gunners led the hunt over the summer, but they now face competition from Premier League rivals for a £90 million talent.

REAL KEEN ON SALAH

Real Madrid are keen to sign Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah, according to Don Balon .

The report claims the Liga outfit are prepared to offer Lucas Vazquez as part of any deal to try and lure Salah, who has scored 19 goals for Liverpool so far this term, to the Spanish capital.

COUTINHO PREPARED TO SEE OUT SEASON

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is willing to wait until the end of the season to join Barcelona, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Brazil international is eager to move to Camp Nou to play alongside Lionel Messi, but has come to a compromise at Anfield which will see him turn down the chance to move in January if the transfer is agreed with Barcelona for a summer transfer.

This would give Coutinho the move he desires, but also give Reds boss Jurgen Klopp enough time to find an adequate replacement for the 25-year-old.

BETIS WANT TO SIGN STURRIDGE

Real Betis are prepared to offer Daniel Sturridge a route out of Liverpool, according to El Gol Digital .

The England international is struggling for game time at Anfield and will be given the chance to head for Spain during the January window.

INTER BATTLE JUVE FOR CAN

Inter are ready to battle Juventus for the signature of Liverpool's Emre Can, according to Tuttosport .

The midfielder will be out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and was close to a Turin move over the summer.

But their Serie A rivals also see him as an ideal addition and will also look to close out a free transfer with Can.

MAN CITY AND LIVERPOOL BATTLE FOR SERI

Manchester City and Liverpool are to battle it out for the signature of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, says the Daily Mail .

The Ivorian was linked with a switch to Barcelona over the summer, but is now open to taking on a new challenge in England.

BARCA PRIORITISE £127M COUTINHO

Barcelona are ready to step up their efforts to push through a £127 million move for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho in January, reports Mundo Deportivo .

The La Liga giants were unable to get a deal done during the summer window, but the Brazilian remains their top priority and interest will be rekindled.

PL CLUBS CHASE INGS ON LOAN

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is wanted by a string of Premier League clubs on loan in the January transfer window, according to The Guardian .

Ings has made just one substitute appearance for Liverpool this season and has been hampered by knee injuries over the past two years.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in signing Ings in the New Year, while Brighton, Stoke and West Brom could also make a move.

ARSENAL IN N'ZONZI TALKS

Sevilla have given Steven N’Zonzi permission to travel to London to hold talks over a potential January transfer after the midfielder fell out with coach Eduardo Berizzo, claims COPE .

N’Zonzi hasn’t played for Sevilla since being substituted at half-time of the 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League last month.

Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly interested in the former Blackburn and Stoke man, with Arsenal and Everton said to be in talks.

SPURS SCOUTING KONDOGBIA

Tottenham are watching Valencia’s on-loan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia as the club assess potential long-term replacements for Mousa Dembele, according to Sky Sports News .

Kondogbia has impressed on loan at Valencia from Inter Milan, with the France international’s form also having seen him linked with a move to Liverpool.

CHELSEA WANT AUBAMEYANG

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to battle Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Sunday Express

Reports in Germany have claimed that BVB are ready to cash in on the forward, who has been in fine form this season.

And while Liverpool would like to reunited the Gabon internaitonal with Jurgen Klopp, the report claims that Conte is ready to splash the cash to bring him to Chelsea this winter.

COUTINHO TO EARN €14M A YEAR AT BARCA

Barcelona will offer Philippe Coutinho a contract worth €14 million per season, if they persuade Liverpool to sell the Brazil international, claims Sport .

Liverpool rejected all offers for Coutinho in the summer window, but Barca will reportedly come back in with a new approach in January and could offer up to €150m to sign the playmaker.

A lucrative contract is also in store for Coutinho, although Barca will likely offload three players, including Arda Turan, in order to accommodate the deal in their wage budget.

LIVERPOOL BACK FOR PALMIERI

Liverpool are set to rekindle their interest in Roma defender Emerson Palmieri, according to Corriere dello Sport .

The Reds were keen last summer and have received the necessary assurances regarding a knee problem that they are prepared to press ahead with a £22 million move.

JUVE JOIN CHASE FOR MARTINS

Juventus are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, according to A Bola .

Martins has been regularly linked with a move to Liverpool, but Juventus have been told that signing the player in January will cost €60 million.

COUTINHO THE ONLY ONE FOR BARCELONA

Barcelona’s decision-makers are united in their belief that Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is the only star name they want to sign in January, claims Sport .

The likes of Mesut Ozil have been mooted as back-up options for Barca, if the Catalan club again fail to persuade Liverpool to sell Coutinho in the next transfer window.

But, with the report claiming that Coutinho still wants to quit Anfield, and that an offer approaching €150 million would be enough for Liverpool to relent, Barca don't want to consider alternative signings.

The prospect of dividing payment of the €150m fee has also been discussed , while Coutinho is not interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours the French giants will also make a move if Liverpool decide to sell.

LIVERPOOL CONSIDER HEGAZI SWOOP

Liverpool are considering a move for West Brom centre-back Ahmed Hegazi, according to ESPN FC .

The Egypt international is on loan with the Baggies from Egyptian club Al Ahly, and has also reportedly attracted the attention of Leicester City.

However, West Brom do have an option in Hegazi's loan deal to sign him permanently for €5 million.