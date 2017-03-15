Leicester, Juve through after dramatic ECL ties

The fairytale rise of Leicester reached new heights when the English champion reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 home win over Sevilla.

Leicester dump Sevilla out after dramatic ECL tie

Leicester's 2-1 deficit from the first leg in southern Spain was turned into a 3-2 aggregate victory at an atmospheric King Power Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT), courtesy of Wes Morgan's close-range strike in the 27th minute and Marc Albrighton's goal in the 54th.

Sevilla, who had playmaker Samir Nasri sent off in the 74th minute for a second booking - for a headbutt on Jamie Vardy, would have taken the game to extra time if Steven N'Zonzi had converted a penalty in the 79th minute.

Instead, it was saved low to his left by Kasper Schmeichel, who made amends for giving away the spot kick.

Exactly two years ago, Leicester were in last place in the Premier League after a 0-0 home draw with Hull.

Now, as the unlikely champion of England after winning last season's Premier League at odds of 5,000-1, the previously unheralded club from central England can look forward to being involved in Friday's quarter-finals draw in the Champions League alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

It was a sorry night for Sevilla and their frustrated coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was sent to the stands in the closing stages for complaining to the match officials.

The Spanish side were looking to qualify for the Champions League last eight for the first time but couldn't match the intensity of the hosts.

As for Leicester, life just gets better in their first season in Europe's top club competition.

This was the Foxes' third straight win since last season's title-winning coach Claudio Ranieri was fired and replaced by interim boss Craig Shakespeare, with the team fighting a relegation battle in their Premier League title defence.

In Turin, Paulo Dybala's 42nd minute penalty put the tie beyond the reach of Porto, taking the aggregate score to 3-0 in favour of Juventus.

Maxi Pereira was sent off for handling Gonzalo Higuain's strike and Dybala sent Iker Casillas the wrong way from the spot.

Porto's Francisco Soares and Diogo Jota spurned chances to equalise on the night but the Bianconeri proved too good.

After the match, Juve captain Gianluigi Buffon picked out Leicester as the most dangerous team in Friday's quarter-finals draw in Nyon.

"I want to avoid Leicester," the veteran goalkeeper said. "They have enthusiasm and passion but also the weapons to hurt a side that wants to take the initiative."

On Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), Manchester City will travel to Monaco with a 5-3 first-leg lead while Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen with a 4-2 advantage as they bid to join Leicester, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the last eight.