Villa player red carded after angrily confronting linesman

Aston Villa's Leandro Bacuna could face a hefty punishment after angrily confronting a linesman during his side's match against Derby.

The Villains were 1-0 up in stoppage time of the Championship clash when Bacuna reacted angrily after the linesman gave a throw-in decision against them.

Incensed by the call, the Villa player threw his arms up in disgust and stormed towards the official in anger.

In a moment of complete madness he then made contact with the linesman after coming face to face with him, stopping just short of actually headbutting the official.

"Oh deary me, Bacuna is in trouble here," the commentator said.

The referee had a quick consultation with his linesman before inevitably showing the 25-year-old a red card.

"The disappointing thing for me was he overstepped the mark and did something stupid, which unfortunately is Leo, Villa manager Steve Bruce said after the game.

"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say you have made a mistake."

"I have to say the referee's assistant has got it horribly wrong – he was five yards away and it should have been a throw-in to us."

"It was a huge frustration and he overstepped the mark. The disappointing thing is he will miss the games on Tuesday and Saturday, and probably the following Tuesday which is sad."

"He will also get a big hefty fine from me so he's going to be one miserable mother for the next couple of weeks."

Villa managed to hold on for the remaining period of stoppage time to see out the 1-0 win.