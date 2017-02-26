Sacked keeper gets last laugh in 'pie-gate' saga

News

The 46-year-old cult hero resigned from the club on Tuesday after the FA and the UK Gambling Commission launched investigations, after he revealed he knew bookmaker Sun Bets offered odds of 8-1 on him to eat a pie.

"A few of the lads said to me earlier on what is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie," Shaw said post-game.

"I said 'I don't know I have eaten nothing all day so I might give it a go later on'."



Shaw, who weighs 127kg, was caught on camera tucking into the pie minutes from the end of Monday's game with his team trailing 2-0.

"We felt we had to take very strong actions. The chairman spoke to him this afternoon and Wayne offered his resignation," Sutton manager Paul Doswell said.

But the decision has come back to bite Sutton after they had to put a field player in goal against Torquay on Saturday.

After starting goalkeeper Ross Warner was injured, defender Simon Downer came in because they didn't have a reserve keeper.





with AAP

