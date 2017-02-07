A football match in Honduras descended into farce after a late equaliser was allowed to stand despite the presence of a pitch invader.

Ref allows goal despite crazy pitch invader

Footage captures the crazy scenes from the closing moments of a Honduran Liga Nacional game between Olimpia and Montagua over the weekend.

Olimpia were trailing 2-1 in stoppage time and threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser, when an idiotic fan decided to intervene.

The shirtless supporter managed to grab possession of the spare ball and dribbled it towards the Montagua goal.

He managed to go almost unnoticed as he edged closer to the Montagua goalkeeper, before hitting a tame shot that dribbled into the goal.

At the same time this was unfolding, however, Olimpia created a goalscoring chance of their own, working the ball into the centre of the goalbox, before rifling in a stunning goal.

The commentator either didn't see the pitch invader, or decided to turn a blind eye as he screamed "Goooooooaaaaaaaaal," while the Olimpia players celebrated.

A furious Montagua goalkeeper came running over to protest his case to the referee, but incredibly his pleas only fell on deaf ears as the match ended 2-2.