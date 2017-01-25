News

A Belarusian goalkeeper has scored one of the most incredible goals in futsal you're ever likely to see.

Keeper volleys in unthinkable full-court Futsal goal

The ridiculous strike came during a match in the Cup of Belarus, and it was hit from the player's own goal line.

The other team saw an effort on goal deflected wide and as the ball spun away from his goal and out towards the sideline, the keeper struck an incredible first-time volley.

The keeper was on his own goal line when he hit the shot. Pic: Twitter

Players from both sides watched as the ball sailed from one side of the court right up to the other end, before bouncing once and hitting the back of the net.

The volley couldn't have been struck any sweeter. Pic: Twitter

A massive roar went up from the crowd and the commentators as the goalkeeper's teammates raced in to congratulate him on the extraordinary effort.


