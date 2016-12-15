Goalkeeper Loris Karius made his feelings abundantly clear after being dropped by Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool's trip to Middlesbrough.

Dropped Liverpool keeper's epic death stare at manager

Karius copped a raft of criticism for his performances in the loss to Bournemouth and draw with West Ham recently, most notably from pundits Gary and Phil Neville.

But despite defending his young player, Klopp dropped Karius in favour of Simon Mignolet for the clash against Middlesbrough.

And Karius didn't look too pleased to be sitting on the bench.

The epic death stare he directed at Klopp said it all.

Klopp defended his decision.

"There was a lot of talk around this position, but that's not the reason to push Loris," Klopp explained. "He's a much better goalkeeper than he showed in the last game.

"It's a long-term approach, especially if you have a goalkeeper like Simon, who's training at a high level. That's all."

The move paid immediate dividends as Liverpool beat Boro 3-0.