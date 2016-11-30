The FFA Cup final has experienced a turbulent start after an aggressive challenge from Melbourne City's Luke Brattan just two minutes into the match.

Fiery start to FFA Cup final

Brattan made heavy, late contact with Sydney FC's Michael Zullo, enraging nearby Sydney reserves and coach Graham Arnold on the sideline.

A push and shove melee ensued on the sidelines, however Brattan was the only player to receive punishment for the incident, copping a yellow card.

Both teams went into the sheds at halftime without scoring.

