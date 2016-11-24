Besiktas stun Benfica with incredible scissor, rabona goals

Besiktas launched a remarkable second-half recovery as they fought back from three goals down against Benfica to draw 3-3 in their Champions League clash.

Besiktas stun Benfica with incredible bicycle, rabona goals

Benfica, champions of Europe in 1961 and 1962, appeared to be sailing through to the last 16 after cruising 3-0 ahead inside barely half an hour through goals from Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo and Ljubomir Fejsa.

But the Turks pulled one back on the hour courtesy of a stunning Cenk Tosun scissor goal before two goals in the final seven minutes from Ricardo Quaresma and Vincent Aboubakar revived their qualification hopes.

Quaresma slotted home from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute before setting up Aboubakar's dramatic equaliser in the 90th minute with a sublime rabona cross.

Elsewhere, Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid progressed to the knockout stages as group winners with comfortable victories over Celtic and PSV Eindhoven.

with AFP