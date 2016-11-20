Sydney FC's A-League winning streak has come to an end but they remain unbeaten this season after a spirited 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar on Saturday night.

Controversy reigns over Grant's yellow card confusion

The 17,322 Suncorp Stadium crowd was left incensed Sydney's Rhyan Grant wasn't sent off in the 77th minute after he was shown what appeared to be his second yellow card for bringing down striker Jamie Maclaren, who was surging on a counter attack.

However, referee Alan Milliner didn't actually book Grant for his first challenge on Thomas Broich in the 59th minute, even though he brought out his card after whistling for the foul.

Brisbane coach John Aloisi was fuming on the sideline, clearly mouthing the words "that's his second yellow card", while commentators were certain Grant should have been sent off.

It was the flashpoint of an often niggly encounter between the Sky Blues and the Roar, who played up Queensland's traditional sporting rivalry with NSW by wearing maroon jerseys instead of their usual orange.

with AAP