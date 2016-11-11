The A-League is unlikely to see a worse miss this season than Morten Nordstrand’s effort for the Newcastle Jets against Melbourne City.

Jets forward’s horror ‘miss of the season’ contender

Nordstrand was signed by the Jets to provide much-needed goals but the opportunities aren’t going to come much easier than the one afforded to him in the fourth minute of the clash at AAMI Park.

The cross came in and the ball fell right at the feet of the former Denmark international inside City’s six-yard box, but incredibly, he somehow put the shot over the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

It was a horrendous start from the visitors, who eventually went on to lose 2-1, courtesy of a brace from City striker Bruno Fornaroli.

Unlike Nordstrand, the Uruguayan can’t seem to stop scoring, with his double taking the season’s tally to six goals in six games.