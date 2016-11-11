News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Vukovic the hero for battling Socceroos
Vukovic the hero as Socceroos draw with Colombia

Jets forward’s horror ‘miss of the season’ contender

7Sport /

The A-League is unlikely to see a worse miss this season than Morten Nordstrand’s effort for the Newcastle Jets against Melbourne City.

Jets forward’s horror ‘miss of the season’ contender

Jets forward’s horror ‘miss of the season’ contender

Nordstrand was signed by the Jets to provide much-needed goals but the opportunities aren’t going to come much easier than the one afforded to him in the fourth minute of the clash at AAMI Park.

The cross came in and the ball fell right at the feet of the former Denmark international inside City’s six-yard box, but incredibly, he somehow put the shot over the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

It looked easier for Nordstrand to score from this range. Pic: Fox Sports

It was a horrendous start from the visitors, who eventually went on to lose 2-1, courtesy of a brace from City striker Bruno Fornaroli.

Unlike Nordstrand, the Uruguayan can’t seem to stop scoring, with his double taking the season’s tally to six goals in six games.


Back To Top