You'll struggle to find a faster goal than the one scored by Roman Yaremchuk in Oleksandria's clash against Vorskla in Ukraine.

Ukranian footballer scores goal eight seconds into match

Vorskla found themselves behind after just eight seconds as they gifted a goal to Yaremchuk.

Kicking off, they passed the ball straight back to their last defender, who was dispossessed by Yaremchuk.

The striker then calmly dribbled around the goalkeeper and slotted home to leave his opponents shell-shocked.