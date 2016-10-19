Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper pulled off an unbelievable save to deny Bayer Leverkusen a certain goal.

Lloris pulls off outrageous miracle save

As a cross was fired in front the Frenchman's goal, Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez pounced to put the shot on target, but Lloris had other ideas.

Somehow making up the ground, Lloris showed off his lightning reflexes to drag the ball back off the line, saving his side who went on to draw the match 0-0.

A stunned Hernandez pleaded with the officials, claiming the ball crossed the line, but the goal-line technology showed just how close it actually was.

Seriously, this is ridiculous!