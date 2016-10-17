Luis Suarez has lived up to his reputation as a dirty player on the pitch after seemingly punching an opponent in the head during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Deportivo.

Suarez punches opponent in the head

The incident was totally missed by the referee, however the star striker was taken off by his coach Luis Enrique soon after.

Suarez will likely face a suspension for the incident.

He's been involved in a number of biting incidents in the past, which has given him a horrible reputation in football.

However his on-field ability has allowed him to lock down a starting position in the Barcelona attack alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.