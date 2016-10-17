Suarez punches opponent in the head

Luis Suarez has lived up to his reputation as a dirty player on the pitch after seemingly punching an opponent in the head during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Deportivo.
The incident was totally missed by the referee, however the star striker was taken off by his coach Luis Enrique soon after.
Suarez will likely face a suspension for the incident.
He's been involved in a number of biting incidents in the past, which has given him a horrible reputation in football.
However his on-field ability has allowed him to lock down a starting position in the Barcelona attack alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.