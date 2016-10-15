You just couldn’t script this. Or maybe you could, because after all this is Tim Cahill and this is what he does.

Cahill scores 40m screamer in City debut

The Socceroos legend has scored an absolute screamer, from 40m in his Melbourne City debut, in the Melbourne derby.

It just does’t get any bigger than that.

The man consistently performs on the biggest stage and as far as domestic football goes, this is it.

So much hype, so much publicity, so much anticipation.

And he didn’t let anyone down.

Twenty-eight minutes in, from nowhere, the ball lands at his feet and without thinking about it he sent it 40m, past the keeper in the back of the net.

And the stadium erupted.

Tim Cahill, not a bad signing for City.

Goal of the season before half time of a match in Round 2?