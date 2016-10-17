Santalab somehow escapes red after horror tackle

Wanderers super-sub Brendan Santalab has somehow remained on the field despite committing a shocking tackle against Adelaide United.

Santalab completely missed the ball with his challenge and risked doing serious damage to the legs of his opponents as he wildly flew in.

United players erupted in protest at the tackle with the referee having to shield him from the angry opposition.

The United players would only be further infuriated as Santalab scored the winning goal soon after.

