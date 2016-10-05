FC Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani found out the hard way that playing it out from the back isn't always the best idea.

Goalkeeper's colossal howler results in cheap goal

Given that most modern goalkeepers moonlight as ball playing centre-halves, you have to have skills with your feet as well as your hands these days, but sometimes it's best to stick to the tried and tested philosophy of: "If in doubt, kick it out!"

Kattimani definitely tried to get a little too slick when a Northeast United striker was bearing down on the goal as he seemingly took forever to make up his mind as he controlled a back pass.

Before you know it, the striker had arrived, forcing him into playing this horrendous ball out which ricocheted right off the striker's leg and into the goal.

Pep Guardiola would definitely not approve.