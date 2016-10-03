France's fifth tier of football has produced the best play from the weekend's action with this stunning bit of goalkeeping from Vannes OC keeper Jean-François Bedenik.

Keeper makes outrageous triple-save

Vannes OC claimed a 2-0 win over Rennes TA, but if not for Bedenik wild reflexes, the result could have gone the other way.

With Rennes earning a penalty, Bedenik made the first of his ridiculous saves, with the ball hitting the post before bouncing off his back and falling right back in front of the penalty taker..

Bedenik wasn't done there though, saving the follow up header which ricocheted back towards another Rennes player......and yep you guessed it, Bedenik was right there to save his close-range shot.

How on earth did he manage to pull off that many saves in three seconds?

But more importantly, how did Rennes manage to botch that many shots on goal!?!