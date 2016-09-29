Cristiano Ronaldo has played one of the most drama-filled matches of his dramatic career, during yesterday's clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Ronaldo snaps, demands replay from cameraman

Ronaldo blatantly hand-balled away a shot on goal by Dortmund and also kicked an opposition player.

The Portuguese star was incredibly lucky to evade being sent off for both those offenses, but instead stayed on for an even more dramatic moment.

Late in the first half a Ronaldo goal was called back for offside, sending him into an absolute rage.

Not content with the usual demonstrations, Ronaldo marched over to the sidelines and demanded to see a replay of the incident from a startled cameraman.

