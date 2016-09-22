Javier Mascherano’s shocking mistake made it a night to forget for Barcelona, who also lost Lionel Messi to injury in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Horrendous error costs Barcelona in La Liga

The Spanish champions were 1-nil up, having just seen Messi hobble off, when Madrid forward Angel Correa latched on to a Fernando Torres pass and raced towards the Barca goal.

Mascherano was the only defender left in Correa’s way but after getting himself in a horrible tangle, the Argentine slipped over onto his own face.

The embarrassing blunder gave the Atletico man a free passage to the goal box and he made the most of the gift, by lashing home a fierce equaliser that went off the base of the post and into the Barcelona goal.

Mascherano’s mistake ended up costing Barcelona two points and the chance to close the gap on league leaders Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 with Villareal.