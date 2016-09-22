Wayne Rooney has done nothing to silence his critics, missing an absolute sitter in Manchester United's win over Northampton.

Rooney continues poor form with horrible miss

United won 3-1 at third-tier Northampton Town to ease some of the pressure building on Jose Mourinho following three consecutive defeats.

However Rooney, who started up front for the first time since last season, squandered an early opportunity by miscuing from Ashley Young's cross right in front.

The howler comes as fans heap pressure on Mourinho to drop Rooney following a terrible performance against Watford:

United's victory was a welcome tonic for Mourinho and his team following consecutive losses to Manchester City, Feyenoord and Watford.