Guardiola loses it at reporter's silly question

Life in Manchester is going pretty well on the pitch for new City boss Pep Guardiola after winning his first eight games in charge...but with the media, things could be better.

Guardiola loses it at reporter's post-game question

After their 4-0 thrashing against Bournemouth, a reporter asked Guardiola if winning all four competitions they’re participating in was the goal for the season and the former Barcelona man was less than impressed with the question, muttering “what the f***” under his breath.

Guardiola composed himself and provided a more realistic outlook on City’s chances.

“So Manchester City arrive once in their lives in the semi-finals of the Champions League, so people believe I am going to win the Champions League because I am a real good coach?

“I don’t think so, guys. My happiness does not depend on winning or the titles or not. My target, now, is to be happy today, drink a little bit of wine, and to more prepare the game.

“Of course, we are going to try and win our League Cup game [against Swansea]. There is no doubt about that. After, we’re going to see,” he added.

“My question today is: ‘Are the people who came this afternoon to the Etihad Stadium really enjoy it?’ Yes? Well that is enough. Then, if we win titles or not, we’ll see.”

Safe to say the 45 year-old is pretty keen on winning every game City play this season.