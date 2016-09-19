Gerrard and Keane edge thriller against 30 kids

Former English Premier League stars Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane were pushed all the way in their match against 30 American school kids.

Gerrard and Keane edge thrilling clash against 30 kids

The pair was taking part in the LA Galaxy’s “Ridiculous Soccer Challenge” and faced a team of 8-year-olds who lined up in a radical 10-10-9 formation.

Gerrard and Keane didn’t go easy on the youngsters, who managed to level the contest at 2-2 thanks to a brace from one of their female stars.

But desperate to avoid the ignominy of losing to a team of school students, Keane went on a solo run that saw him skip past several would-be challengers, before rounding the goalkeeper and tapping the ball into an empty net.

The 3-2 result ensured the Galaxy stars left with their reputations intact, but cruelly denied the youngsters what would have been a famous draw.