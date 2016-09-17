Blind Brazilian footballer Jefinho showed exactly why he's known as 'Paralympic Pele' with two incredible goals at the Rio Games.

'Paralympic Pele' scores two stunning goals in Rio

In the semi-finals against China, Jefinho demonstrated how he earned such a lofty moniker by beating the entire defense before cracking in a shot from distance.

And he did it twice!

There are two types of football played at the Paralympics – one is 7-a-side for players with cerebral palsy, the other is 5-a-side with all outfield players visually impaired and wearing shades so they are completely blind.

A noise-making device is installed in the ball and coaches are allowed to shout verbal instructions to help the players.