Commentator loses his mind after wonder goal

You know a goal must be pretty special when it causes the person commentating the match to go absolutely bonkers.

And Venezuelan Juanpi's effort did just that during the World Cup qualifier against Argentina, that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Juanpi nutmegged one Argentine defender, then jinked his way past two others before letting rip with a curling effort from outside the box that came off the underside of the crossbar and into the top corner of the goal.

The quality of the strike was only matched by the hysterical commentary that followed, which conjured up memories of Iceland’s winner against Austria at Euro 2016.