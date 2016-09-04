If there were any doubts about the quality in depth at Spanish giants Real Madrid, Sergio Diaz ‘s incredible goal reminded everyone just how bright the future is.

Youngster scores wonder goal for Real Madrid reserves

The youngster hit a wonder strike from just in front of the halfway line for Madrid’s reserve team, during their 3-2 win over Amorebieta.

The Paraguayan picked up the ball near the centre circle and after spotting the opposition keeper off his line, hit an astonishing shot that sailed straight into the goal.

It was struck so sweetly and accurately the keeper could only turn and watch as the ball floated over him, before dropping just underneath the crossbar and into the back of the net.

What a way to win a game of football.