Gibraltar’s first game since gaining membership of football’s world governing body, FIFA, wasn’t one to remember for their unfortunate goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper’s epic save fail gifts Euro champs

The football minnows were already 3-nil down in their friendly against Portugal but Jamie Robba still won’t want to watch his abysmal attempt at saving Bernardo Silva’s shot again.

The Portuguese player scuffed his effort into the ground, and although the shot lacked any menace, it still managed to slip under the keeper who could only watch in disgust as the ball rolled into the goal.

It was the type of goalkeeping that makes the tiny British territory’s already slim chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia, practically impossible.