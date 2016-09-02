Japan must be praying for goal line technology in all international matches after being robbed of an equaliser in their world cup qualifier against UAE.

Controversial Japan loss puts Socceroos in box seat

The Blue Samurai were left fuming after they crashed to a 2-1 defeat that threatens to rock their qualifying campaign and leaves the Socceroos in the box seat to top the group, following their 2-0 win against Iraq.

The controversial incident happened late in the match when officials failed to see that Takuma Asano's shot, which was clawed away by Khalid Eisa, had actually crossed the goal line.

Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim waved away Japan's protests as the Blue Samurai crashed once again to UAE, their conquerors in last year's Asian Cup quarter-finals.

"The referee was unacceptable," thundered Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who called it a "horrible result".

Japan had opened the scoring in Saitama through AC Milan forward Keisuke Honda's 11th minute header.

But Ahmed Khalil's sumptuous free-kick and penalty either side of half-time ensured a 2-1 win for the visitors.

The top two in each of Asia's two groups of six will qualify for the World Cup in Russia, while the third-placed sides will face each other for the right to contest an intercontinental play-off.