Defender celebrates hat-trick in the stands, gets sent off immediately

Swedish defender Medi Dresevic was over the moon after netting his first ever career hat-trick, but instead of being able to savour the moment, he soon found himself staring at a red card.

After netting his third goal in the 83rd minute against Tvaaker, the Norrby IF defender ran straight into the stands to give us a classic goal celebration....kicking back and applauding his own work.

Unfortunately for him, the referee didn't share the same enthusiasm, producing a second yellow card for his comical celebration.

At least he'll never forget his monumental day.