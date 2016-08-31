Defender celebrates hat-trick in the stands, gets sent off immediately

Swedish defender Medi Dresevic was over the moon after netting his first ever career hat-trick, but instead of being able to savour the moment, he soon found himself staring at a red card.
After netting his third goal in the 83rd minute against Tvaaker, the Norrby IF defender ran straight into the stands to give us a classic goal celebration....kicking back and applauding his own work.
Unfortunately for him, the referee didn't share the same enthusiasm, producing a second yellow card for his comical celebration.
At least he'll never forget his monumental day.