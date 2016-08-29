Soccer player lands awesome front-flip over goalie to score

American high school soccer player Dylan Pritchett-Ettner produced arguably the best goal to be ever ruled offside after landing this outrageous front flip over the keeper to score.

In a last ditch effort to avoid a collision Pritchett-Ettner acrobatically flew straight over the top of the goalie, only to find the ball had crept through, leaving him with an empty net and a tap in.

Sadly, the linesman chimed in and ruled the goal offiside, but let's just pretend it counted, because it was awesome.