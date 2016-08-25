News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kerr strike sends Matildas into World Cup
Kerr sends Matildas to World Cup with late goal

Wayward shot smashes spectator in the face

7Sport /

A day at the football went pear-shaped for one lady when she took a full-blooded shot at goal straight to the face.

Wayward shot smashes spectator in the face

Wayward shot smashes spectator in the face

The spectator was watching on behind the goals when the wayward strike flew over the crossbar and into the crowd.

Smoking a cigarette, the lady watched the ball the whole way but appeared to be undone by a late dip in its trajectory.

Look out! Image: YouTube

The ball smashed her straight in the moosh, sending her crashing to the ground.

Her fellow spectators didn't seem overly concerned either. Maybe they don't like smokers.


Back To Top