A day at the football went pear-shaped for one lady when she took a full-blooded shot at goal straight to the face.

Wayward shot smashes spectator in the face

The spectator was watching on behind the goals when the wayward strike flew over the crossbar and into the crowd.

Smoking a cigarette, the lady watched the ball the whole way but appeared to be undone by a late dip in its trajectory.

The ball smashed her straight in the moosh, sending her crashing to the ground.

Her fellow spectators didn't seem overly concerned either. Maybe they don't like smokers.