Amateur player scores insane bicycle kick goal

You wouldn’t think many incredible goals could come from the fourth tier of American soccer, but Cameron Schneider has blown that perception out of the water.

The Knoxville Force player’s unfathomable bicycle kick was not only an outrageous piece of skill, but it also proved to be the winning goal in a 3-2 thriller against Nashville FC.

Schneider’s first touch to chest down a lofted cross was good; but his decision to attempt and execute an overhead shot that left the goalkeeper no chance, was out of this world.

He’ll no doubt enjoy watching the highlight reel for that goal over and over again.


