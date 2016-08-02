Arsenal fans might dare to dream big this Premier League season, especially if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeps scoring goals like the stunner he managed against Mexican side Chivas.

Arsenal starlet’s sensational solo goal

The Gunners winger showed a lightning turn of pace to get past one defender on the edge of the Chivas goalbox, before using a sumptuous flick to dissect another player.

The stunning move was so brilliantly executed the Chivas defenders could only watch as ‘The Ox” breezed past them into the box and fired an expertly placed finish into the bottom corner of the goal.