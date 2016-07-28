Wild brawl erupts after football match in Argentina

Football matches in Argentina are often heated affairs, but a mass brawl after a recent game showed the sport at its ugliest.

Fans of lower division side Bella Vista started off celebrating with their players, but the scenes quickly turned violent as they began clashing with players from the losing Tiro team.

The atrocious footage shows one supporter being kicked in the head by a Tiro player as he lies helplessly on the ground.

Players and fans can be seen throwing a flurry of punches as they run at each other from all directions; the shameful scenes more akin to the UFC octagon than the football pitch.