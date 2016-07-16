Footballer scores impossibly epic own goal

Serbian defender Zarko Udovicic scored the goal of his life recently with an exquisite chip over the keeper. Only problem was it was his own keeper.

Footballer scores imposibly epic own goal

Udovicic was playing for Polish side Zaglebie Sosnowiec in a pre-season friendly against Stal Mielec, when disaster struck on the 60 minute mark.

Under pressure on the sideline, Udovicic back-tracked towards the edge of his own box before unleashing a sliced "shot" that floated perfectly over the Zaglebie goalkeeper and in off the far post.

His teammates (and opponents for that matter) were left stunned. For the record, Zaglebie lost the game 3-1.