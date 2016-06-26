The Copa America has produced plenty of highlights, but this one might just have to take the cake.

Commentator's epic gooooooaaall call

Carlos Bacca scored the goal, but the commentator was the real hero with this EPIC 37 second GGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL call.

We’re not sure who keeps track of these records, but surely this has to be up there with the longest/best goal call of all time.

The 31st minute strike was the only goal of the game as Colombia defeated the USA to take third place in the tournament.

Who did it better, Iceland or Colombia?