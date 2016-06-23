Chile’s Copa America semi-final victory over Colombia had a little bit of everything from goals, a red card and severe storms, to a streaker who got what was coming to him.

Pitch invader torments security before huge hit

The second half of the match had already been significantly delayed because of a major thunderstorm when a pitch invader came out of nowhere and slid across the middle of the pitch.

The intruder tormented a number of security personnel who came unstuck on the greasy playing surface.

Then finally as the streaker raced towards the other end of the field with several red-shirted men giving chase, he was crunched to the ground in a tackle any rugby league player would be proud of.